About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Kush Mountains is as high flying and majestic as its namesake, tracing its heritage back to the skyscraping Kush mountain range that we all know and love as the birthplace of legendary strains. Don’t let the candy-coated flavor fool you - this potent strain isn’t for beginners: Any time spent on Kush Mountain is enough to send you back to basecamp for some deep rest and relaxation.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Gassy, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Sleepy
Lineage: White Walker OG and Blue Flame OG
About this strain
Kush Mountain effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
85% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
42% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
28% of people report feeling headache
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
28% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
