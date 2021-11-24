Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Kush Mountains is as high flying and majestic as its namesake, tracing its heritage back to the skyscraping Kush mountain range that we all know and love as the birthplace of legendary strains. Don’t let the candy-coated flavor fool you - this potent strain isn’t for beginners: Any time spent on Kush Mountain is enough to send you back to basecamp for some deep rest and relaxation.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Gassy, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Sleepy

Lineage: White Walker OG and Blue Flame OG