Kush Mountains PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Indica)

by Almora
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Kush Mountains is as high flying and majestic as its namesake, tracing its heritage back to the skyscraping Kush mountain range that we all know and love as the birthplace of legendary strains. Don’t let the candy-coated flavor fool you - this potent strain isn’t for beginners: Any time spent on Kush Mountain is enough to send you back to basecamp for some deep rest and relaxation.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Gassy, Vanilla
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sedated, Sleepy
Lineage: White Walker OG and Blue Flame OG

About this strain

Kush Mountain is a indica weed strain made by crossing White Walker Kush and Blue Flame. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, aroused, and uplifted. Kush Mountain has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kush Mountain, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
