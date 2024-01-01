LA Pop Rocks PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

LA Pop Rocks is an indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush BX2 and Z Animal. This strain delivers an immediate, long-lasting high, starting with a euphoric rush that uplifts the mind. As it intensifies, the body enters a tingly relaxation, eventually becoming sedative and calming. Its aroma and flavor feature sharp sour apple, nutty candy, and mint, with spicy black pepper and nutty mint accents that deepen with each toke.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sour Apple, Nutty, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Tingly
Lineage: Cross between Triangle Kush BX2 and Z Animal

About this strain

LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

