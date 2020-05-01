About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
This powerful hybrid cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie produces deeply relaxing effects, easing your mind and body while giving a deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. The buds themselves show off the genetics with patches of purple camouflaged by rich greens and glistening trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mint, Vanilla, Pepper
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy
Lineage: Thin Mint GSC x Grape Pie
About this strain
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
Lava Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.