Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains. A crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.



Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry

Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush

