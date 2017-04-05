Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains with a crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry

Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush