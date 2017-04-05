From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains. A crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry

Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush

