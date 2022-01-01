About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Need to unwind? Legend OG and Tri Cream were a match made in couch-lock heaven. We threw the two together so you’d have the perfect after-dinner date: A complex, earthy-woody-buttery bouquet and deep relaxation make this combo the perfect nightcap. Get ready to catch some legendary Z’s.
Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Wood, Citrus, Butter
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Legend OG: Cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain / Tri Cream: Cross between OG and Chem
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
