From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Need to unwind? Legend OG and Tri Cream were a match made in couch-lock heaven. We threw the two together so you’d have the perfect after-dinner date: A complex, earthy-woody-buttery bouquet and deep relaxation make this combo the perfect nightcap. Get ready to catch some legendary Z’s.



Strain Type: Indica/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Wood, Citrus, Butter

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Legend OG: Cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain / Tri Cream: Cross between OG and Chem

