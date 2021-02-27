With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



A classic cross between Sunset Sherbert and Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Cherry Gelato gives the best of both strains in one. Offering a talkative, relaxing high with tingles that slowly creep up your body with a soothing sensation. Featuring notes of tropical citrus and sweet, earthy exhale, our Lemon Cherry Gelato will relax body and mind while offering an uplifting, cerebral effect.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric

Lineage: Sunset Sherbert X Girl Scout Cookies

