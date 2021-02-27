About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
A classic cross between Sunset Sherbert and Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Cherry Gelato gives the best of both strains in one. Offering a talkative, relaxing high with tingles that slowly creep up your body with a soothing sensation. Featuring notes of tropical citrus and sweet, earthy exhale, our Lemon Cherry Gelato will relax body and mind while offering an uplifting, cerebral effect.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric
Lineage: Sunset Sherbert X Girl Scout Cookies
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.