Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



A classic cross between Sunset Sherbert and Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Cherry Gelato gives the best of both strains in one. Offering a talkative, relaxing high with tingles that slowly creep up your body with a soothing sensation. Featuring notes of tropical citrus and sweet, earthy exhale, our Lemon Cherry Gelato will relax body and mind while offering an uplifting, cerebral effect.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric

Lineage: Sunset Sherbert X Girl Scout Cookies