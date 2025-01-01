"Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Lemon Sour Diesel is a Sativa Dominant born from the legendary strains California Sour and Lost Coast OG. Providing a sour citrus inhale, followed by a pungent diesel aftertaste, Lemon Sour Diesel provides an immediate onset of an uplifted, euphoric creative yet focused head high that is followed by a mellow warming body buzz that leaves you utterly relaxed and at ease.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: California Sour X Lost Coast OG

FLAVOR PROFILE: Diesel, Pungent, Lemon

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Uplifting, Creative



