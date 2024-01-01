About this product
Lemon Vuitton effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Vuitton potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Vuitton, also known as LV Lemon and Lemon Vuitton #36,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Lemon Vuitton has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Vuitton, before let us know! Leave a review.
