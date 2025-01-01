"Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Lilac Mintz is a unique fusion of Silver Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, NYC Cherry Pie, and Citral Glue, resulting in a flavorful, chem-heavy strain. The aroma burst with citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and gas. Perfect for an easygoing afternoon, this Sativa delivers a balanced high that keeps you uplifted and relaxed.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Silver Lemon Haze X Forbidden Fruit X NYC Cherry Pie X Citral Glue

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Gas, Pine

EFFECT PROFILE: Energized, Focused, Uplifted



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

