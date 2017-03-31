Lime Haze Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)

by Almora
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Lime Haze Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

The Lime Haze strain stands out with its fresh appearance and uplifting effects. Its buds range in shades of green, from a vibrant light green to deeper tones, and feature hints of light purple that add to its visual appeal. The taste is exceptional, offering a smooth experience without the worry of an unpleasant aftertaste. This unique strain not only tastes inviting but also delivers a satisfying and enjoyable use.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, sweet, Sour
Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifting, Creative
Lineage: Super Silver haze x Unknown Lime strains

About this strain

Lime Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and Blue Lime Pie. Lime Haze is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lime Haze effects include feeling creative, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with headachesanxiety, and stress. Originally bred by an unknown grower, Lime Haze features flavors like lime, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lime Haze typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lime Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Shop products
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item