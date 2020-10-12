About this product
Fasten your seat belts, because Lucid Blue is one heavy hitting, mind-bending sativa. This is a potent strain that punches hard and leaves you high, with an overall feeling of uplifted elation, focus, energy and creativity to help you power through those artistic blocks. Lucid Blue is earthy on the tongue and berries on the nose, with undertones of spice and diesel throughout. Take a bite and let it blue your mind.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earthy, Diesel, Berry
Effect Profile: Uplifted, Creative, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Grateful Breath and Blue Dream
About this strain
Lucid Blue is a supremely potent sativa that will bring your thoughts to a new level of consciousness. Creative people love this strain, as it provides a powerful experience without severely diminishing your faculties. A cross of Grateful Breath and Blue Dream, this strain gives you the classic blueberry and pepper flavor profile of Blue Dream. Lucid Blue is designed for someone with a heavy tolerance looking for a profound experience. Like many Haze strains, Lucid Blue is going to create a fierce case of the munchies and provide a lot of energy and euphoria. The rush of euphoria may cause anxiety in new consumers or those who experience anxiety from cannabis. Consider this Blue Dream on steroids.
Lucid Blue effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.