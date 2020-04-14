Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Mac 1 is your ticket to cloud 9. Evenly balanced with a blend of active and relaxed effects, you’ll have no problem finding an excuse for some quality time with this happy indica. Most Mac 1 enjoyers report a headband of positive thoughts before the high spreads through the rest of the body, relaxing limbs as the mind goes higher and higher into a burst of creativity that edges off into bliss.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sour

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15