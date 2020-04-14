About this product
Mac 1 is your ticket to cloud 9. Evenly balanced with a blend of active and relaxed effects, you’ll have no problem finding an excuse for some quality time with this happy hybrid. Most Mac 1 enjoyers report a headband of positive thoughts before the high spreads through the rest of the body, relaxing limbs as the mind goes higher and higher in a burst of spicy creativity.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Spicy, Sour
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15
About this strain
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.