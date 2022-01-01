About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Feeling down? Mac 1 x GMO is your way back up. These are two happy, uplifting strains, and a bit of quality time with the two of them will get your head full of positive thinking. Mac 1 has an earthy, citrusy scent, which is boosted by the garlicky, almost currylike aroma of GMO. It’s a complex bouquet, but the results are straightforward: Creativity and happy thoughts, and not a negative vibe in sight.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful
Lineage: Mac 1: Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15 / GMO: Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
