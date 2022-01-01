With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Feeling down? Mac 1 x GMO is your way back up. These are two happy, uplifting strains, and a bit of quality time with the two of them will get your head full of positive thinking. Mac 1 has an earthy, citrusy scent, which is boosted by the garlicky, almost currylike aroma of GMO. It’s a complex bouquet, but the results are straightforward: Creativity and happy thoughts, and not a negative vibe in sight.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Citrus

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Mac 1: Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15 / GMO: Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies