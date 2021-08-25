Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



As potent as it is flavorful, Mango Haze is a potent hybrid that can catch inexperienced smokers by surprise. Mango Haze smells like a bag full of mango and citrus, and the effects are just as up-front. A creeping headband around your eyes and forehead leads right into a cerebral high, complete with some time dilation and unfocused creativity.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Mango, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Creative, Aware, Relaxed

Lineage: Three-way cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze