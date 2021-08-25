About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
As potent as it is flavorful, Mango Haze is a potent hybrid that can catch inexperienced smokers by surprise. Mango Haze smells like a bag full of mango and citrus, and the effects are just as up-front. A creeping headband around your eyes and forehead leads right into a cerebral high, complete with some time dilation and unfocused creativity.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Mango, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Creative, Aware, Relaxed
Lineage: Three-way cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze
About this strain
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression. Growers say Mango Haze has a flowering time of 66 days.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.