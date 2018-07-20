With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



As potent as it is flavorful, Mango Haze is a potent hybrid that can catch inexperienced smokers by surprise. Mango Haze smells like a bag full of mango and citrus, and the effects are just as up-front. A creeping headband around your eyes and forehead leads right into a cerebral high, complete with some time dilation and unfocused creativity.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Mango, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Creative, Aware, Relaxed

Lineage: Three-way cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze

