Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Mango Punch is a rare treat, an indica-heavy hybrid that wakes up your brain and relaxes the rest of your body. She’s perfect for relaxing afternoons and getting comfortable before bed, and once the body-tingles start you’ll be well on your way to delicious sedation. Expect mango, banana, and citrus flavors - this strain’s a taste of the tropics and packs the relaxation for it, too.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Mango, Banana, Citrus

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Tingly, Relaxed

Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to descend from Mango Haze x Purple Punch, or KC.33 x Afghani