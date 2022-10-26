About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Mango Punch is a rare treat, an indica-heavy hybrid that wakes up your brain and relaxes the rest of your body. She’s perfect for relaxing afternoons and getting comfortable before bed, and once the body-tingles start you’ll be well on your way to delicious sedation. Expect mango, banana, and citrus flavors - this strain’s a taste of the tropics and packs the relaxation for it, too.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Mango, Banana, Citrus
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Tingly, Relaxed
Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to descend from Mango Haze x Purple Punch, or KC.33 x Afghani
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC