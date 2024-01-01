About this product
Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.
MB x BP is a dynamic hybrid that combines the best of both worlds. A cross between Motor Breath and Banana Punch, this strain delivers a balanced high that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. The flavor profile is a smashing mix of sweet banana and earthy vanilla, with gas and hints of spice. The effects are equally balanced, offering a relaxed body high paired with an uplifting and euphoric mental buzz. Perfect for social gatherings or creative endeavors, MB x BP is your go-to strain for versatility and enjoyment.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Banana, Vanilla, Spice, Gas
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifting
Lineage: Cross of Motor Breath and Banana Punch
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
