Moonbow Live Resin Badder - 1.2g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Moonbow, an Indica from Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos, delivers a soothing, long-lasting high with an indica lean. It starts with a gradual mental lift, leaving you happy and relaxed, followed by a calming body high that often leads to sleep. It has a sweet, flowery berry candy flavor with sour citrus on the exhale, and a fruity berry aroma with notes of sour citrus and nuttiness.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berry, Candy, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos

About this strain

The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated with a delicious fruity and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022 released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
