Moonbow Live Resin Badder - 1.2g (Indica)
by Almora
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this strain
The Moonbow weed strain was created when Archive Seed Bank crossed Zkittlez with a Do-Si-Dos phenotype. Its light-colored buds are densely packed and sugar-coated with a delicious fruity and floral terpene profile. People may expect a potent and powerful high from this candy-flavored strain. Archive continues to heavily refine the Moonbow line, and in 2022 released Moonbow #112 IX (which crosses Moonbow #112 F1 x Moonbow #112 F2 #60).
