With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



With a pungent, gassy, aroma and taste, Motorbreath is worthy of its name. Carrying a true OG flavor blended with the sour, lemony, flavor of Chemdawg, this strain will keep you in an extremely joyful mood while at the same time inducing a state of blissful serenity.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Gassy, Sour, Citrus

Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm

Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and SFV OG