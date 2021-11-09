About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
With a pungent, gassy, aroma and taste, Motorbreath is worthy of its name. Carrying a true OG flavor blended with the sour, lemony, flavor of Chemdawg, this strain will keep you in an extremely joyful mood while at the same time inducing a state of blissful serenity.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Gassy, Sour, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and SFV OG
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.