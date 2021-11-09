Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



With a pungent, gassy, aroma and taste, Motorbreath is worthy of its name. Carrying a true OG flavor blended with the sour, lemony, flavor of Chemdawg, this strain will keep you in an extremely joyful mood while at the same time inducing a state of blissful serenity.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Gassy, Sour, Citrus

Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm

Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and SFV OG