About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
With a pungent, gassy, aroma and taste, Motorbreath is worthy of its name. Carrying a true OG flavor blended with the sour, lemony, flavor of Chemdawg, this strain will keep you in an extremely joyful mood while at the same time inducing a state of blissful serenity.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Gassy, Sour, Citrus
Effect Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Calm
Lineage: Cross of Chemdawg and SFV OG
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
74% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
