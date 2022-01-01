About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Despite what the name would suggest, Nuclear Winter is a far cry from apocalyptic - in fact, it’s downright enjoyable. Relax your evening away in this sweet, citrusy cloud, but be advised: The fallout from this strain is likely to make you centered, sedated, and ready for bed.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Chernobyl and Black Rose
Despite what the name would suggest, Nuclear Winter is a far cry from apocalyptic - in fact, it’s downright enjoyable. Relax your evening away in this sweet, citrusy cloud, but be advised: The fallout from this strain is likely to make you centered, sedated, and ready for bed.
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced
Lineage: Cross between Chernobyl and Black Rose
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.