Despite what the name would suggest, Nuclear Winter is a far cry from apocalyptic - in fact, it’s downright enjoyable. Relax your evening away in this sweet, citrusy cloud, but be advised: The fallout from this strain is likely to make you centered, sedated, and ready for bed.



Taste Profile: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Balanced

Lineage: Cross between Chernobyl and Black Rose

