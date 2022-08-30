About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
A certified creeper, OG Diesel is a relaxing companion that’s just right for finishing your day: couch-lock, giggles, a bit of hunger, and above all, sedation… it goes without saying that this hybrid is best enjoyed after sundown. Expect to get nice and comfy before you slip off into some citrusy, diesel-y dreams.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Pine
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Lineage: Exact lineage unclear, rumored to be a cross between OG Kush and a strain from the Diesel family.
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
C11-0000107-LIC