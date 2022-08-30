Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



A certified creeper, OG Diesel is a relaxing companion that’s just right for finishing your day: couch-lock, giggles, a bit of hunger, and above all, sedation… it goes without saying that this hybrid is best enjoyed after sundown. Expect to get nice and comfy before you slip off into some citrusy, diesel-y dreams.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Pine

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry

Lineage: Exact lineage unclear, rumored to be a cross between OG Kush and a strain from the Diesel family.