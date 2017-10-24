About this product
Relax your mind and your body with a fruity and delicious Papaya. A delicious and potent strain, Papaya can put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds - and while it’s got all the marks of a quality indica, it can also clear your head for a bit more productivity than you’d expect. Enjoy this spicy sweet companion any time, and give yourself the mental vacation you deserve.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calmed, Thoughtful
Lineage: Cross between Citral #13 and Ice #2
About this strain
Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.