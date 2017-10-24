Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Relax your mind and your body with a fruity and delicious Papaya. A delicious and potent strain, Papaya can put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds - and while it’s got all the marks of a quality indica, it can also clear your head for a bit more productivity than you’d expect. Enjoy this spicy sweet companion any time, and give yourself the mental vacation you deserve.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calmed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Citral #13 and Ice #2



