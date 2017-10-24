Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Relax your mind and your body with a fruity and delicious Papaya. A delicious and potent strain, Papaya can put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds - and while it’s got all the marks of a quality indica, it can also clear your head for a bit more productivity than you’d expect. Enjoy this spicy sweet companion any time, and give yourself the mental vacation you deserve.



Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calmed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Citral #13 and Ice #2

