Papaya Punch is a tropical escape in a tasty, fruity flower. This strain is hybrid that leans hard on the indica side, giving you a creative and social boost before bringing you firmly back down on the couch. Papaya Punch crowns off the whole experience with comfy sedation, so it’s best to enjoy this strain to rest up and chill out after a long day.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch

