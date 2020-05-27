About this product
Papaya Punch is a tropical escape in a tasty, fruity flower. This strain is hybrid that leans hard on the indica side, giving you a creative and social boost before bringing you firmly back down on the couch. Papaya Punch crowns off the whole experience with comfy sedation, so it’s best to enjoy this strain to rest up and chill out after a long day.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch
About this strain
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.