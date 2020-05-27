Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



Papaya Punch is a tropical escape in a tasty, fruity flower. This strain is hybrid that leans hard on the indica side, giving you a creative and social boost before bringing you firmly back down on the couch. Papaya Punch crowns off the whole experience with comfy sedation, so it’s best to enjoy this strain to rest up and chill out after a long day.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Social, Sedated

Lineage: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch

