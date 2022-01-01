About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Give yourself a double dose of sweetness with this combination of tasty fruit and cookies. We rolled Papaya Punch and Do-Si-Dos together into a yummy, relaxing treat: Relaxing and uplifting, social yet sleepy, it’s the perfect sidekick for those chilled-out afternoons on the couch and in good company.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Sleepy
Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / Do-Si-Dos: Cross between Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
