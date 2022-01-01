From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Give yourself a double dose of sweetness with this combination of tasty fruit and cookies. We rolled Papaya Punch and Do-Si-Dos together into a yummy, relaxing treat: Relaxing and uplifting, social yet sleepy, it’s the perfect sidekick for those chilled-out afternoons on the couch and in good company.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Sleepy

Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / Do-Si-Dos: Cross between Girl Scout Cookie and Face Off OG



