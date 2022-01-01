From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



This is a knockout combo that’ll send you straight into the couch. Papaya Punch is a tropical delight, mixing sweet and spicy flavor with a happy, couchlocked high. Combine it with the berry-and-earth taste of God’s Gift (and its potent, sedating effects) and you’ve got one tasty ticket to dreamland.



Taste Profile: Spicy, Citrus, Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / God’s Gift: Cross between Grandaddy Purple and OG Kush

