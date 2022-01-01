About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
This is a knockout combo that’ll send you straight into the couch. Papaya Punch is a tropical delight, mixing sweet and spicy flavor with a happy, couchlocked high. Combine it with the berry-and-earth taste of God’s Gift (and its potent, sedating effects) and you’ve got one tasty ticket to dreamland.
Taste Profile: Spicy, Citrus, Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / God’s Gift: Cross between Grandaddy Purple and OG Kush
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
