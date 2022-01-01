About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Take a trip into your wildest daydreams, and get comfortable on that couch. Papaya Punch and Hindu Kush work great together: They’re both sweet indicas, and they both put you in a state of relaxed, thoughtful bliss. Enjoy this combo with some friends, or keep it all to yourself - just make sure you don’t have anything on that to-do list before lighting up.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Cheesy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social
Lineage: Papaya Punch: Papaya and Purple Punch / Hindu Kush: Landrace strain sourced from the Hindu Kush mountains
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
