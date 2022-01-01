With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Take a trip into your wildest daydreams, and get comfortable on that couch. Papaya Punch and Hindu Kush work great together: They’re both sweet indicas, and they both put you in a state of relaxed, thoughtful bliss. Enjoy this combo with some friends, or keep it all to yourself - just make sure you don’t have anything on that to-do list before lighting up.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Cheesy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social

Lineage: Papaya Punch: Papaya and Purple Punch / Hindu Kush: Landrace strain sourced from the Hindu Kush mountains