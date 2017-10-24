From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Relax your mind and your body with a fruity and delicious Papaya. A delicious and potent strain, Papaya can put your body on the couch and your mind in the clouds - and while it’s got all the marks of a quality indica, it can also clear your head for a bit more productivity than you’d expect. Enjoy this spicy sweet companion any time, and give yourself the mental vacation you deserve.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calmed, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Citral #13 and Ice #2