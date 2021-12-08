Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



We all know peanut butter is tasty and sticky, so it makes sense that Peanut Butter Breath is a delicious hybrid that leaves you stuck to the couch. This evenly-balanced strain starts off with a happy head high before spreading relaxation and laziness through your limbs, and before you know it you’ll be glued to the couch. Make sure you plan accordingly and have plenty of snacks on hand.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Nutty, Earthy, Herbal

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Hungry

Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath