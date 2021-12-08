About this product
We all know peanut butter is tasty and sticky, so it makes sense that Peanut Butter Breath is a delicious hybrid that leaves you stuck to the couch. This evenly-balanced strain starts off with a happy head high before spreading relaxation and laziness through your limbs, and before you know it you’ll be glued to the couch. Make sure you plan accordingly and have plenty of snacks on hand.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Nutty, Earthy, Herbal
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Hungry
Lineage: Cross between Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.