About this product
Pear Herer Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)
by Almora
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Pear Herer is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and talkative. Pear Herer has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pear Herer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item