Pear Herer Fruit Live Resin AIO - 1g (Sativa)

by Almora
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.

Pear Herer, a sativa-dominant hybrid, crosses Jack Herer with an unknown strain. This energizing bud delivers a clear-headed, euphoric high, perfect for tackling your day with creativity and focus. Its sweet, fruity pear flavor is complemented by hints of citrus and honey, while the aroma offers notes of lemon and fresh pears. Pear Herer features airy mint-green buds coated in frosty golden trichomes.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Pear, Sweet
Effect Profile: Creative, Energetic, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Jack Herer and an unknown strain

About this strain

Pear Herer is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and talkative. Pear Herer has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pear Herer, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

