Pineapple OG is a tasty companion that gets you sociable, happy, and creative - no tropical island required. This sativa-heavy hybrid has a complex aroma of pineapple, mango, and a bit of fuel. The exhale is smooth and pineapple-y, and the effects hit almost instantly. First a headrush, then intensified thinking and a boost to creativity. Don’t think you’ll be lost in space, though: Pineapple OG keeps you grounded and keeps you going, so it’s a great strain for socializing with some good friends.
Taste Profile: Pineapple, Citrus, Diesel
Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Creative
Lineage: Cross of Pineapple Express and OG Kush
About this strain
Pineapple OG, also known as "Pineapple OG Kush" and "OG Pineapple," is a 70% sativa hybrid marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid. Pineapple OG has limited availability and probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.
