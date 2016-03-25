Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Pineapple OG is a tasty companion that gets you sociable, happy, and creative - no tropical island required. This sativa-heavy hybrid has a complex aroma of pineapple, mango, and a bit of fuel. The exhale is smooth and pineapple-y, and the effects hit almost instantly. First a headrush, then intensified thinking and a boost to creativity. Don’t think you’ll be lost in space, though: Pineapple OG keeps you grounded and keeps you going, so it’s a great strain for socializing with some good friends.



Taste Profile: Pineapple, Citrus, Diesel

Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Creative

Lineage: Cross of Pineapple Express and OG Kush

