About this product
When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.
Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.