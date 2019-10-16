Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.



Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain

