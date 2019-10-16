Committed to sourcing only the best nature has to offer, Almora’s Hash Infused Prerolls are designed for those craving more. This 5-pack of 1/2G prerolls is made using only sun-grown whole flower from our California farms and infused with solventless first-wash ice water hash to maintain quality and purity. This results in a truly authentic cannabis experience that is true to the plant. Enjoy Almora’s grower’s joint and experience the plant’s natural high-quality potency and flavors.



When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain





