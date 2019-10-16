With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain


