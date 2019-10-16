About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strainmac 1
When you think platinum, you think luxury - and when you think luxury, you think comfort and relaxation. This strain goes by Platinum OG for a reason: A taste of this piney, indica-heavy hybrid and you’ll be all set for all of the above. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, because you won’t want to get up to do anything else.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pine, Earthy, Spice
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Lineage: Cross between Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strainmac 1
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
672 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.