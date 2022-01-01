Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Platinum Purple can throw you for a loop, making you wonder if you’re really enjoying an indica - until the sedative effects really kick in, of course. This is a delicious companion for unwinding after a long day’s work: You’ll get a bit of focus and creative thinking before completely mellowing out and relaxing.



Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush

