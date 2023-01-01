Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Platinum Purple Punch is an Indica Dominant Hybrid strain made by crossing two classic power-houses, Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG. Flavors reminiscent of grape soda and blueberry muffins are present on the inhale followed by a sweet and earthy exhale. Body-soothing and appetite-stimulating effects make this strain the perfect evening smoke.
Strain Type: Indica Taste Profile: Berry, Sweet, Fruit Effect Profile: Euphoric, Hungry, Sleepy Lineage: Granddaddy Purple X Larry OG
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.